Happy Birthday John Abraham: These Interesting Facts About The Handsome Hunk Will Surprise You!
His dimpled smile is enough to make the ladies go weak in their knees and his drool-worthy abs make the guys run to the gym. We are talking about one of Bollywood's hottest actors, John Abraham, who celebrates his 47th birthday today.
After dabbling in modelling, John stepped into the film industry with the erotic thriller 'Jism' opposite Bipasha Basu. After starring in films like 'Saaya', 'Paap' and others, it was Aditya Chopra's 'Dhoom' where his portrayal of the stylish antagonist Kabir catapulted him to fame. Since then, there is no looking back for the actor. John also proved his mettle as a producer by backing content-driven films like 'Vicky Donor', 'Madras Cafe', 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran' and others.
As John turns a year older today, we bring you some interesting facts about the handsome hunk.
Name Game
John Abraham's name is actually a reverse of his father's name Abraham John. Interestingly, the actor's original name is Farhan but he was baptised with the name 'John'.
Wild Tales
John once revealed on a talk show that he was clawed by female fans, who put their hands under his T-shirt. However, when the girls left, John found his chest bleeding. When he asked the girl as to why had she done that, she said that she wanted his skin on her nails.
John Abraham's Favourite Childhood Memory
"When I was growing up, I once used an expletive. He (my father) punished me by making me stand by the door for over three hours. It taught me to be respectful to people, and mindful of the language I use. Which is why it is a part of my DNA today. You will never catch me abusing or using expletives off guard. This little incident has shaped me into the individual I am today," the actor said in one of his old interviews.
Fitness Mantra
Envious of John's hot bod? Well, nothing comes easy! "My most favourite thing is kaju katli. When I was in school, my mom would get me a 200 gram box to eat after I played football. Now, I haven't had it in 23 years," reveals John.
John Reveals His Favourite Place On Earth
In a MansWorld interview, the actor was quoted as saying, "I love riding on a long, clear stretch of road. It could be anywhere - the Pacific Coast Highway or Route 66 or somewhere in the Himalayas."
