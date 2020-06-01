Abhishek Bachchan Worked As Arshad Warsi's Driver, Cleaned Studio Floors Before He Became An Actor!

Abhishek Bachchan Struggled For Two Years Before Bagging His First Big Break

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in JP Dutta's 2000 film Refugee was quoted as saying, "It took me two years to get a film."

When Abhishek Bachchan Worked As Arshad Warsi's Driver

Abhishek revealed that he worked as a production boy before becoming an actor, and even worked as Arshad Warsi's driver during that stint. "I was a production boy making tea and cleaning studio floors. I was also Arshad Warsi's driver," he was quoted as saying.

Abhishek Bachchan On Dealing With Box Office Failures During The Early Days In His Career

The actor delivered a string of flops in the first three years of his career. He revealed that he did not want to leave his home during that time, when his films tanked at the box office. "I used to stick my bad reviews on the mirror and work on the things critics did not like," the actor was quoted as saying.

However, Mani Ratnam's Yuva and Sanjay Gadhvi's Dhoom proved to be a turning point in his career. And since then, the actor delivered many hit films including Dhoom series, Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, Paa and Bol Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan's Upcoming Films

After a short hiatus, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Anurag Basu's crime anthology Ludo, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi. The actor also plays the main lead in Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull. Besides these two films, Abhishek also plays the titular role in Diya Annapurna Ghosh's Bob Biswas. The film is reportedly a spin-off to the 2012 hit Kahaani.