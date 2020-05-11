Jaya Bachchan's Reaction On Abhishek Bachchan's Emotional Mother's Day Post Will Leave You Laughing!

Like other Bollywood celebrities, Abhishek Bachchan also penned an emotional post for his actress-mom Jaya Bachchan, on the occasion of Mother's Day. He posted a throwback picture of himself along with his mother, and captioned it as, "Maa. Happy Mother's Day."

And guess what, Jaya Bachchan had the most unexpected reaction to his post! She responded to Abhishek's Mother's Day message with a savage meme.

The veteran actress sent him a picture of a young momo vendor with his stall. His stall is seen riddled with unfortunate spelling mistakes that read, 'Dragon Mom Corner. Veg Moms Cheken Moms."

Amused by the meme, Abhishek took to his Instagram story to share her mom's reply with fans and wrote, "Sense of humour game, on point!" Well, we totally agree with that!

Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan too, wished her mom on Mother's Day with a stunning family photo. It featured her, Abhishek and Jaya. She captioned it as, "Mothers and grandmothers are always right."

Jaya Bachchan is currently stuck in Delhi amid the Novel Coronavirus lockdown, while the rest of the family is staying in Mumbai. Recently, on the Guddi actress's 72nd birthday, Abhishek had penned a heartwarming post for her, in which he spoke about how he was missing his mother because of the lockdown.

The actor had written, "As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you."

Earlier, on Koffee With Karan, Shweta Bachchan had revealed that Abhishek has always been their mom's favourite child.

