Is Pandemic Ruining Your Friendship Day? Send These Special Songs To Your Friends & Make Them Smile

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

If he is the 'Titu' to your 'Sonu', you know this song is for him. Track 'Tera yaar hoon main' from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is one of the most loved songs based on friendship. Interestingly, the whole film was based on the bromance of Kartik Aaryan (Sonu) and Sunny Singh (Titu).

Atrangi Yaari

'Atrangi yaari' from Wazir is for all those friends who came close to each other under unusual circumstances. If you've such a friend in your life, with whom you never would have thought of being friends, you should definitely dedicate this song to that friend.

Masti Ki Paathshala

'Masti ki paathshala', is a peppy track from Rang De Basanti which is worth your attention. If you're lucky enough to still be in touch with your schoolmates, you should surely dedicate this song to them.

Remember its lyrics? "Yaaron ki equation hain, love multiplication hain. Jisne dil ko jeeta hain. Woh Alpha hain Theta hain." Now, you know why we've put this song in the list!

Tere Jaise Yaar Kahan

Remember the last scene of Sanju, when Kamli (played by Vicky Kaushal) learns about Sanju's truth (played by Ranbir Kapoor) and cries outside the jail, and the song 'Tere jaise yaar kahan' plays in the background? That scene left most of the cinegoers in tears inside theatres.

'Tere jaise yaar kahan' is a classic song from 1981 film Yaarana featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan. If you're a fan of retro songs, this one is for you!

Dil Chahta Hai

Last but not the least, the most iconic song of Bollywood based on friendship- the title track of Dil Chahta Hai. 'Dil chahta hai' describes the friendship in the coolest way. We doubt there's any single person out there, who has gone on a road trip with his/her friends and didn't play this song.

FilmiBeat wishes all our readers a very happy Friendship Day.