Friendship Day 2021: Sholay To Queen, Movies That Proved True Friendship Exists In All Forms

Bollywood is known to have set high hopes among the young Indian audience with regard to romance, but several films have also taught the right from wrong in terms of friendship. While Jay-Veeru stayed side by side, they also showed that we should not settle for less as friends are for life. Here are some of Bollywood films that proved true friendship exists in all forms.

Sholay

The Amitabh Bachchan- Dharmendra film is best known for "Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge.... todenge dam magar tera saath na chhodenge.....", proving that this movie is all about friendship. The film not only redefined friendship on the big screen but also became a benchmark for how close you are to you friends in real life.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The film not only made friendships day and the friendship bands popular, but also showed that love first blossoms from friendship. One of the best Bollywood dialogues about friendship from the film is, "Pyar dosti hai ... agar woh meri sab se achchi dost nahin ban sakti, to main usse kabhi pyar kar hi nahi sakta ... kyun ki dosti bina toh pyar hota hi nahin ... simple, pyar dosti hai." The film directed by Karan Johar stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol in leading roles.

Dil Chahta Hai

The film became a cult classic thanks to the chemistry between Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna. The film was an accurate reflection of how the audience interact with friends in real life. It also ascertained that true friendship transcends times. No matter how much times passes, you can always rely on your friends.

Rang De Basanti

While Bollywood is known to show the fun and positive side of things, it showed the bleak pictures with this Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial. However, it also assured the audience that in life and in death the ones with you are always your true friends. The film stars Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni and British actress Alice Patten in the lead roles.

Queen

Queen led by Kangana Ranaut, established the new age of friendship. You can find people you belong with anywhere around the world. As the protagonist sets out on a path to self-discovery, she shows the audience that a true friend will not hold you back but help you fly higher. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Hayden, Mish Boyko and Jeffery Ho.