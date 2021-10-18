Sunny Deol's Best On-Screen Pairings: From Meenaakshi Sheshadri To Juhi Chawla

Known for his 'dhai kilo ka haath', this man can even knock down a handful of people with just a handpump on celluloid; but off screen, he is nothing like his reel persona. Soft-spoken and someone who likes to stay low key, we were talking about Bollywood's action hero Sunny Deol.

Son of veteran star Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, Deol launched by his father in the 1983 teenage love story Betaab opposite Amrita Singh. The Rahul Rawail directorial was a commercial success at the box office. He followed it with memorable performances in movies like Arjun, Chaalbaaz and Tridev.

But it was Rajkumar Santoshi's 1990 film Ghayal which proved to be a turning point in his career. His portrayal of a boxer who is framed for his brother's murder earned him a National Award as well. Another milestone in his acting career is the 1993 film Damini in which he received rave reviews for his performance as an alcoholic lawyer. His dialogues from both the movies are highly popular even today. Over a period of time, Deol went on to star in films like Darr, Jeet, Ghatak, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Indian, Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Ghayal: Once Again amongst others.

As Sunny Deol turns 65 tomorrow (October 19, 2021), we list down the names of some of our B-town leading ladies who made a fabulous pair with the actor on screen.