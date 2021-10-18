Sunny Deol's Best On-Screen Pairings: From Meenaakshi Sheshadri To Juhi Chawla
Known for his 'dhai kilo ka haath', this man can even knock down a handful of people with just a handpump on celluloid; but off screen, he is nothing like his reel persona. Soft-spoken and someone who likes to stay low key, we were talking about Bollywood's action hero Sunny Deol.
Son of veteran star Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, Deol launched by his father in the 1983 teenage love story Betaab opposite Amrita Singh. The Rahul Rawail directorial was a commercial success at the box office. He followed it with memorable performances in movies like Arjun, Chaalbaaz and Tridev.
Sunny Deol Announces Gadar 2, Says 'After Two Decades, Wait Is Finally Over', Watch Motion Poster
But it was Rajkumar Santoshi's 1990 film Ghayal which proved to be a turning point in his career. His portrayal of a boxer who is framed for his brother's murder earned him a National Award as well. Another milestone in his acting career is the 1993 film Damini in which he received rave reviews for his performance as an alcoholic lawyer. His dialogues from both the movies are highly popular even today. Over a period of time, Deol went on to star in films like Darr, Jeet, Ghatak, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Indian, Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Ghayal: Once Again amongst others.
Sunny Deol's Son Karan Says He Got Teary-Eyed When Apne 2 Was Narrated To Him!
As Sunny Deol turns 65 tomorrow (October 19, 2021), we list down the names of some of our B-town leading ladies who made a fabulous pair with the actor on screen.
Sunny Deol-Meenaakshi Sheshadri
Sunny Deol and Meenaakshi Sheshadari shared an enticing chemistry on screen and the proof is films like Ghayal, Ghatak, Dacait and others. The duo even oozed power in a courtroom drama like Rajkumar Santoshi's Damini in which they were not paired opposite each other.
Sunny Deol-Sridevi
Sunny Deol and Sridevi were a house on fire with their effortless comic timing in Chalbaaz. Some of their other memorable films together include Nigahen, Ram Avatar and Sultanat.
Sunny Deol-Juhi Chawla
Our hearts went squishy when Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla romanced on 'Likha Hai Yeh Inn Hawaon Pe' song in Yash Chopra's 1993 film Darr. In the same year, she also starred in Lootere. Six years later, this on screen jodi once again left us impressed with their love-hate chemistry in Arjun Pandit.
Sunny Deol-Raveena Tandon
We must say Sunny Deol and Raveena Tandon made for a quite good looking pair on screen. The two stars worked together in films like Ziddi, Salaakhen and Imtihaan.
Sunny Deol-Madhuri Dixit
Sunny Deol and Madhuri Dixit's only feature film together in Rajiv Rai's 1989 action thriller Tridev in which their chemistry was all fireworks. One wished that they had shared screen space in more films!
Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta
Sunny Deol's intense persona coupled with Preity Zinta's exuberance made for a stunning combination on screen. Remember The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy? They teamed up once again in films like Farz, Bhaiaji Superhit amongst others.
Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel
The audience fell in love with Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's electrifying chemistry in Anil Sharma's 2001 blockbuster cross-border love story Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Though their next outing Bhaiaji Superhit was a damp squid at the box office, the duo have left fans all excited as they are all set to reunite once again on screen for Gadar 2.