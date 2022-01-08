Ayan Mukerji: Ranbir Kapoor Should Only Work With Me; I Feel Jealous When He Works With Others [Flashback]

Recently, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji unveiled the poster of Brahmastra and all the fans of Ranbir Kapoor were left excited about the film. Ayan and Ranbir have worked together in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra will mark their third collaboration on the silver screen. While the film is slated to be released in September, 2022, we bring to you an old interview of Ayan, wherein he had spoken about his bond with Ranbir and said that he wants the Kapoor scion to only work with him.

Speaking about his bond with Ranbir, Ayan said that his friendship with the actor is extremely strong.

"We don't chat every day. I can ask him for anything as easily I'd ask my parents. Over the years, you see friendships souring in our industry. I hope that's not the case with Ranbir and me. I hope we've established a friendship for life. He's my only best friend, he's the only person who knows exactly what's happening with me and I know what's happening with him," had said while speaking to Filmfare.

Ayan further said that he is very proud of Ranbir and considers his success as his own success.

"I'm anxious every time he has a release. I feel extremely jealous when he works with other directors. I feel he should only work with me. The one thing that makes me happy about YJHD is that he and I didn't make a flop product," added Ayan.

Cut to present, Ayan's Brahmastra also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in the pivotal roles. The film will release in theatres on 9 September, 2022.