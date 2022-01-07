Alia Bhatt Shares Pics Of Herself Clicked By Ranbir Kapoor, Says 'Flexing My Boyfriend's Photography Skills'

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a blissful New Year celebration amidst nature and wildlife. The couple had headed off to their getaway to ring in the New Year together and Alia made sure to share a glimpse of their romantic holiday with their fans. Talking about the same, the actress shared some beautiful pictures of herself on her social media handle clicked by none other than her beau Ranbir and gave an epic caption for the same.

Talking about the same, Alia Bhatt shared some lovely close-up shots of herself captured by Ranbir Kapoor wherein she can be seen posing for the camera and flaunting her dimpled smile. Lastly, the Student Of The Year actress can be seen posing for a happy picture wherein she can be seen wearing a military-coloured full-sleeved tee that she paired up with a beanie cap. The actress then captioned the same stating, "Casually flexing my boyfriend's photography skills" along with a swag gesture and a camera emoji. Take a look at her post.

It seems that Alia Bhatt cannot stop gushing over her beau Ranbir Kapoor's photography skills. On the other hand, it seems that the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress is the favourite muse of Ranbir. Earlier, Alia had shared some delightful pictures from her getaway with Ranbir.

Alia Bhatt's New Year Celebration With Beau Ranbir Kapoor Is All About Giving 2022 'Hakuna Matata' Energy

Alia Bhatt had shared close-up pictures of herself and Ranbir Kapoor from their holiday in what seems like a wildlife sanctuary. The Raazi actress also shared a glimpse of the wildlife comprising of animals like tigers, lions and giraffes. In the last picture, the actress shared a breathtaking picture of the sunset. Alia captioned the same stating, "Giving 2022 some Hakuna Matata energy. Stay safe... smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year." Take a look at Alia's post.

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Twin In Matching Outfits As They Jet Off To Secret Location To Ring In The New Year

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were earlier spotted returning back to Mumbai after spending some quality time with each other. However, the couple must have surely sent their fans into a frenzy with these stunning pictures. On the work front, the couple will be sharing the screen space for the first time in the fantasy flick Brahmastra. The movie has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji.