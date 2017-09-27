 »   »   » ONE MORE CHANCE! Will Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REJECT Abhishek Bachchan This Time Too?

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fell in love while shooting for their film Guru. After marriage, the couple did not sign many movies together.

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's comeback, many directors want to sign her with hubby Abhishek Bachchan. As per rumours the diva rejected many offers with Abhishek in the past and now Vashu Bhagnani has approached the couple for his film Sundarkand.

Abhishek Would Be Seen With Aishwarya According to a report in Mid-Day, ''Bachchan will team up with wife Aishwarya Rai for a romantic comedy after the duo last shared screen space in Raavan (2010).'' Initial Speculations ''While it was initially speculated that the couple would get together for Mani Ratnam's film, with reports later suggesting they had greenlit Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. Now, the actors have been approached for a Vashu Bhagnani outing.'' Abhishek & Aishwarya Were Not The First Choice ''Titled Sundarkand, the film was previously set to star Irrfan and Taapsee Pannu, but the former apparently walked out at the eleventh hour.'' Makers Want To Give It Another Shot ''A source informed that the makers have decided to give the film another shot.'' The Story Of The Movie Will Revolve Around... "It is inspired by real-life incidents. It follows two cops who find love in a crime-infested state.'' Aishwarya & Abhishek Are Keen To Do A Film Together ''Both Abhishek and Aishwarya are reading the script and are keen to return to the big screen together.'' Who Will Handle The Project? ''The project will be helmed by TV director Priya Mishra, who makes her Bollywood debut with the outing.''

Let's keep our fingers crossed!

