 »   »   » SHE'S SO PISSED! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Won't Let Aaradhya SUFFER Coz Of Her Fame; Takes A Hard Step

It was indeed saddening to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan breaking down at a recent event, where she was in attendance to celebrate her late father's birthday in a memorable way and things went wrong when media refused to behave properly, leaving Aaradhya and the other kids scared.

Needless to mention that it didn't go well with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and she lost her cool at the paparazzi. Post that unfortunate incident, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has taken a hard step so that her daughter don't suffer anymore because of her popularity.

Aishwarya Has Taught Aaradhya How To Handle Paparazzi Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to the family as saying, "Aaradhya has been taught by her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to handle the paparazzi." Aaradhya Handles The Camera Like A Pro "Being so young, she already understands that she's part of a family that's constantly in the public domain, and she will be clicked wherever she goes. Aaradhya handles the cameras like a pro." But The Recent Incident Had Aishwarya All Worried "What happened on Monday was not right at all. Aishwarya had gone with her mother Vrinda Rai and Aaradhya for an event to a hospital." Aishwarya Is Extremely Upset With The Paparazzi "To commemorate her father's birth anniversary, she donated the cost of surgery for 100 children with cleft lips. It was, by all means, a solemn occasion. Not caring about the gravity of the situation, the photographers jostled, screamed and argued." That’s Sad.. "Post the incident, the family has decided to curtail Aaradhya's public appearances. It's way too much attention for a child her age," says the family friend to the leading daily. What’s Your Thought? Well, we do understand that media was just doing their job. However, considering the place as well as the intention of the event, they should have behaved nicely to the kids and the actress, as well. Aishwarya’s Breakdown Was Justified Being a mother, of course it must not be easy for her to keep calm while seeing her child as well as other kids, scared because of paparazzi.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan and the actress has already resumed the shoot of the film.

The film also casts Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the key roles.