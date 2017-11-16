 »   »   » Such A ROMANTIC COUPLE! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Finally Says YES To Abhishek Bachchan

Yes, you read it right. If recent reports are anything to go by, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally said yes to work with Abhishek Bachchan in Gulab Jamun.

The reports also suggest that Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were also approached for the movie but they rejected the offer.

Inside Details.. According to Bollywood Hungama, ''Real-life husband and wife Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have apparently given their unofficial nod to Gulab Jamun. The film is a romantic comedy, written and directed by newcomer Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Phantom Films.'' The Story Of The Movie Says a trade source, "It's a quirky dramedy (drama and comedy), a slice-of-life film which has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan grow into elderly people.'' Here Is The Twist ''But the twist is that they won't be sporting white hair and looking old. While Abhishek matures and becomes somebody else (the role Amitabh Bachchan has been approached for), Aishwarya becomes an elderly woman (played by another actress). Jaya Bachchan was approached to play an older Ash but she refused.'' Abhishek & Aishwarya Liked The Script ''A narration was given last month and Aishwarya and Abhishek liked the script and both agreed to come on board. Right now other issues including dates and remuneration are being worked out. Once that is finalised an announcement will be made soon." It's Not A Serious Movie "It's a light-hearted and unusual take on human relationships and something the duo preferred to take up after Raavan which was very intense and serious.'' Not Playing Husband & Wife ''They won't play husband and wife in the film. While both the actors had liked the concept they had certain questions about the script which the film's director-writer Sarvesh Mewara worked on in the last three months and came back to them with something which both loved." When A Source From The Production House Was Asked About It.. "Yes, talks are on between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan for Gulab Jamun and that's all we can say right now."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently busy with the shooting of Fanney Khan.

