 »   »   » WE JUST CAN'T WAIT! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Romance This Handsome Hunk In Fanney Khan?

The speculations surrounding Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan just don't seem to stop. While names like Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and Akshay Oberoi have been doing the rounds, the latest name added to that list is none other than that of R.Madhavan.

R. Madhavan In Fanney Khan? Rumours are rife that R.Madhavan has been approached to star opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanney Khan.

They Had Worked Together Earlier If Maddy agrees to be a part of this film then he and Ash will be coming together on screen after a decade. The duo had last appeared together in Mani Ratnam's Guru in 2007 though they were not paired romantically opposite each other.

Anil Kapoor Also A Part Of Fanney Khan While it's already confirmed that Anil Kapoor won't be playing Ash's love interest in the film, it would be quite interesting to know which actor would end up romancing the gorgeous diva on screen.

Fanney Khan Deals With Body-Shaming For those who ain't aware, Fanney Khan deals with body-shaming and that's primarily one of the reasons why Ash agreed to be a part of this film.

Ash Is Excited Earlier, the light-eyed beauty was quoted as saying, "It's a wonderful idea why again I have chosen to be a part of that narrative. It's fun creatively and it's important given the larger overview and that's why I am really excited about it."



Fanney Khan is slated to hit the shooting floors on 3rd September. Meanwhile, are you folks excited to watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a never-seen-before avatar.