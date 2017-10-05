 »   »   » SENSATIONAL! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Behind Priyanka Chopra & Abhishek Bachchan's COLD WAR?

A few months ago, it was reported that Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra might re-unite for the Sahir Ludhianvi biopic. But soon, Priyanka walked out of the project.

And you will be surprised to know that the stunning actress left Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film because of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. More details below.

Priyanka Was Not Ready To Work With Abhishek A source told Deccan Chronicle,"She didn't want to work with Abhishek Bachchan.'' She Said Yes Earlier Because ''She was excited as long as the actors being considered to play the male lead were actors like Farhan Akhtar and Irrfan Khan.'' When Abhishek Came On Board But when Abhishek Bachchan was finalised, Priyanka Chopra had reservations. Abhishek Refused To Work With Priyanka Because Of Aishwarya For years Abhishek refused to work with her after she replaced Aishwarya Rai in his friend Rohan Sippy's BluffMaster! Now Priyanka Is Doing The Same "Now Priyanka felt uncomfortable working with Abhishek," says the source. Sanjay Told Priyanka That He Will Not Remove Abhishek Apparently when Priyanka expressed her reservations to Sanjay, he politely told her Abhishek stays. So that was that. Now Aishwarya Rai Is Being Considered For The Role Of Amrita Pritam As per recent reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is now planning to cast Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the role of Amrita Pritam. Who Will Direct The Movie? Gustakhiyan will be directed by debutante Jasmeet Reen, and will go on the floors early next year.

