 »   »   » Sridevi's Demise! Arjun Kapoor To Do UNTHINKABLE For Janhvi Kapoor While She's SNAPPED On Dhadak Set

Janhvi Resumes Dhadak Shoot

We gotta say she's one professional girl and we're damn happy to see her resuming her film shoot despite going through a personal crisis. We wish good luck to her and the entire Dhadak team.



As reported by Deccan Chronicle, Arjun Kapoor might move in with father Boney Kapoor and his sisters Janhvi & Khushi as he feels very protective for them.



DC quoted a source as saying, "So far, Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor have led pretty much independent lives, away from their father's family. But now Arjun feels his father and his stepsisters - Janhvi and Khushi - need him.



He has begun to feel as protective towards his stepsister as he does towards his own sister Anshula."







Anshula Has Also Started Bonding With Janhvi & Khushi

A source close to the Kapoor family told Bombay Times, "Boney wanted Janhvi to feel good on her birthday, especially since he knew she was missing her mother. Even before he could act on his thoughts, Anshula took charge and planned a get-together to make Janhvi feel special."



"Her (Anshula kapoor) gesture made Boney even more emotional about the beautiful bond the girls share today."



"Anshula organised a family-only gathering at her house, where she also invited the rest of the Kapoor family, including cousins Sonam, Rhea and Shanaya for a meal. They cut cakes for Janhvi and sang the birthday song."



On a similar note, Boney Kapoor has immersed the ashes of Sridevi in Haridwar and he was snapped along with his brother Anil Kapoor and Manish Malhotra.



Boney Kapoor breaks down as he performs the last rituals of Sridevi. May God give strength to him and his daughters - Janhvi & Khushi.

