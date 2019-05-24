Inside Details! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Have Already Taken Their Relationship To Next Level?

Recently, Katrina Had Said She's Open To Love

On a related note, in a recent interview with Elle magazine, when Katrina was asked if she's open to love, she had said, "Yes, very much. I'm not cynical at all about love. I am open to it with a positive mind and attitude. If you've known bitterness, you can also recognise when you are in a good space. It's cool. I am open to new things and experiences."

Has Katrina Become A New Person?

For the unversed, despite the break-up, Katrina has maintained a cordial relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and his current girlfriend, Alia Bhatt. When Katrina was asked if she has become a new person, she had said, "I don't feel like a completely new person. I've been in that position where, man, I couldn't face a thing. But I have let go of things that don't help anymore."

She Had Further Added..

"And this is because my feelings can weigh me down. And it doesn't mean that I am denying my feelings. If I see a picture of something that bothers me, I may want to run away from it. Instead, I put that picture right in front of me and stare at it until it loses its hold."

Katrina On The Work Front

Katrina is busy promoting her upcoming film, Bharat alongside the superstar Salman Khan. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The film also casts Akshay Kumar in the lead role.