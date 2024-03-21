Vicky Kaushal On Doing Raman Raghav 2.0 On No Filter Neha Season 6: I Gave It My All But Aaj.....

The
6th
season
of
No
Filter
Neha,
hosted
by
the
ever-charismatic
Neha
Dhupia,
has
been
grabbing
the
audience's
attention.
This
season
promises
to
be
bigger,
bolder,
and
more
candid.
The
next
celebrity
to
appear
on
the
show
is
India's
Chris
Hemsworth,
Vicky
Kaushal.
In
the
latest
episode
of
No
Filter
Neha,
Vicky
Kaushal
gives
audiences
a
peek
into
his
life
and
shares
some
insights
into
his
character
from
Raman
Raghav
2.0
and
said,
"Raman
Raghav
2.0
is
the
only
film
I
feel
if
I
get
that
opportunity
again
every
five
years
of
my
life
I
can
play
it
better.
Uss
samaj
mujhe
aisa
laag
raha
tha
life
mai
itna
mujhe
itna
experience
nahi
tha
ya
maine
uthi
complexities
life
main
nahi
dekhi
thi
to
portray
that
role
to
the
depth
at
which
it
could
have
been
portrayed.
I
tried
my
best,
I
gave
my
all
but
Aaj
jab
mjhe
lagta
hai
ki
mujhe
vo
same
role,
same
film
mai
phir
se
mile
I
could
give
another
swing
to
it
which
might
be
just
a
little
bit
more
deeper
and
more
layered."
Get
ready
to
watch
candid
conversations
and
the
unfiltered
charm
of
No
Filter
Neha
Season
6,
exclusively
on
JioTV
and
JioTV+.
New
episodes
drop
every
Thursday
Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 16:09 [IST]