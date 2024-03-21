No Filter Neha 6: Vicky Kaushal Reveals First Film He Got Without Audition Was Manmaziyaan

The
6th
season
of
No
Filter
Neha,
hosted
by
the
ever-charismatic
Neha
Dhupia,
has
been
grabbing
the
audience's
attention.
This
season
promises
to
be
bigger,
bolder,
and
more
candid.
The
next
celebrity
to
appear
on
the
show
is
India's
Chris
Hemsworth,
Vicky
Kaushal.
In
the
latest
episode
of
No
Filter
Neha,
Vicky
Kaushal
gives
audiences
a
peek
into
his
life
and
shares
some
details
about
the
first
film
that
he
got
without
auditioning,
saying,
"The
first
film
I
got
without
an
audition
was
Manmarziya.
Baki
Raazi,
Sanju,
Love
Per
Square
Foot,
Masaan,
Raman
Raghav
2.0,
Zubaan
all
those
films
have
been
because
I
gave
an
audition,
gave
a
screen
test,
then
the
director
approved
of
it
and
then
I
landed
the
role.
Manmarziya
was
the
first
one."
