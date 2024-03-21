English Edition
No Filter Neha 6: Vicky Kaushal Reveals First Film He Got Without Audition Was Manmaziyaan

The 6th season of No Filter Neha, hosted by the ever-charismatic Neha Dhupia, has been grabbing the audience's attention. This season promises to be bigger, bolder, and more candid. The next celebrity to appear on the show is India's Chris Hemsworth, Vicky Kaushal.

In the latest episode of No Filter Neha, Vicky Kaushal gives audiences a peek into his life and shares some details about the first film that he got without auditioning, saying, "The first film I got without an audition was Manmarziya. Baki Raazi, Sanju, Love Per Square Foot, Masaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, Zubaan all those films have been because I gave an audition, gave a screen test, then the director approved of it and then I landed the role. Manmarziya was the first one."

Get ready to watch candid conversations and the unfiltered charm of No Filter Neha Season 6, exclusively on JioTV and JioTV+. New episodes drop every Thursday

Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 15:54 [IST]
