ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Crosses 100Cr, Vicky Kaushal On Sharing A Core Connection With Katrina Kaif

The
entertainment
industry
never
misses
a
chance
to
keep
us
hooked
and
on
our
toes.
It
is
always
bustling
and
has
some
new
scoops
about
our
favourite
celebs.
And
amid
the
fast
running
life,
keeping
a
tab
on
everything
around
is
quite
difficult.
But
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
showbiz
world
in
just
one
place
for
you.
To
begin
with,
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
Shaitaan
continues
to
go
strong
at
the
box
office
and
managed
to
cross
Rs
100
crores
during
the
second
weekend
despite
strong
competition.
On
the
other
hand,
as
Vicky
Kaushal
and
Katrina
Kaif
never
miss
out
on
a
chance
to
dish
out
major
relationship
goals,
the
Sam
Bahadur
actor
opened
up
about
his
core
connection
with
his
wife
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Mar
18,
2024,
8:35
am
IST
Shaitaan
Enters
100Cr
Club
During
Second
Weekend
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
Shaitaan
has
been
going
strong
at
the
box
office
since
the
first
day
and
has
managed
to
enter
the
Rs
100
crores
club
now.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Shaitaan
has
minted
Rs
9.75
crores
on
day
10
(second
Sunday)
which
took
the
overall
collection
of
the
movie
to
Rs
103.05
crores
Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2024, 8:15 [IST]