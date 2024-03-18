ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Crosses 100Cr, Vicky Kaushal On Sharing A Core Connection With Katrina Kaif

Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan continues to go strong at the box office and managed to cross Rs 100 crores during the second weekend despite strong competition.

On the other hand, as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never miss out on a chance to dish out major relationship goals, the Sam Bahadur actor opened up about his core connection with his wife

Check out all the updates here: