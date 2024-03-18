English Edition
ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Crosses 100Cr, Vicky Kaushal On Sharing A Core Connection With Katrina Kaif

By
ENT LIVE Updates Shaitaan Crosses 100 Crores

Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan continues to go strong at the box office and managed to cross Rs 100 crores during the second weekend despite strong competition.

On the other hand, as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never miss out on a chance to dish out major relationship goals, the Sam Bahadur actor opened up about his core connection with his wife

Check out all the updates here:

  • Mar 18, 2024, 8:35 am IST

    Shaitaan Enters 100Cr Club During Second Weekend

    Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan has been going strong at the box office since the first day and has managed to enter the Rs 100 crores club now. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan has minted Rs 9.75 crores on day 10 (second Sunday) which took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 103.05 crores

Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2024, 8:15 [IST]
