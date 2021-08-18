Zoya Akhtar To Launch Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana?

It's known to all that Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan aspires to be an actor, whereas his son Aryan Khan is more inclined towards filmmaking. Being a doting dad, Shah Rukh has mentioned in several interviews that no matter what field they choose, he will always be the wind beneath their wings.

Now, we hear that Shah Rukh's dear daughter is all set to be launched in Bollywood, and the one who will be launching her is none other than Zoya Akhtar, who's well-known for making marvellous films for youngsters.

A source close to Zoya told Pinkvilla, "Zoya has been working on the Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie, for the digital giant, Netflix. It's a teenage story and she has been on the lookout to get multiple young actors on board to play a bunch of friends. While casting is still underway, she has found one of her central characters in Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana."

Suhana Khan Recreates Cindy Crawford's Iconic Look, Shah Rukh Khan Leaves A Rare Comment

The source further added, "While Suhana has done a couple of short films before, Archie would mark her official foray into the world of show-biz. It's in the nascent stage at the moment, and the final paper work will be done once Suhana and her father, Shah Rukh Khan okay the bound script for launch."

Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Turns 21; Mom Gauri Khan Showers Her With Love In Her Note!

Reports also suggest that apart from Suhana, two more popular names will be launched by Zoya in the digital outing. However, the shooting schedules are not yet decided.

Well, we are looking forward to see Suhana's acting skills.