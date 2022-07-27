Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal Becomes The Most Expensive Film Of Their Career!

From the last few days, actor Varun Dhawan and actress Janhvi Kapoor have been sharing their fun-filled pictures from the sets of their upcoming film Bawaal, which is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled by producer Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and has also been shot in places like Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, etc.

A source close to the project informed a media portal that the budget of the film is pretty high making the most expensive film of Varun and Janhvi's career.

Pinkvilla quoted the source as saying, "We've extensively shot the film in the most expensive & interesting locations like Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with a brief portion in India as well. It's a very unique love story and now we are gearing up for a huge action sequence in Warsaw. We have called for action directors & stuntmen from Germany along with a talented crew of 700+ members every day, Nitesh Sir and Sajid Sir have scaled up the film to leave the audience to a visual treat."

It further added, "An action sequence as planned required multiple things such as 45 plus hedgehogs along with an innumerable number of grenades, knives, and variety of explosives for an important action sequence which will be shot from tomorrow. The costs incurred for shooting daily is about 2.5 crore and this is a 10 days schedule. This is Varun's most expensive film so far."

Well, we cannot wait to watch the never-seen-before duo Varun and Janhvi on the silver screen.

If you follow Varun and Janhvi on Instagram, you would know that they share an amazing bond with each other and they keep pulling each other's leg. In fact, Varun had once mentioned that she is a sweetheart and she took care of him pretty well when he was sick during the shoot of Bawaal.

With respect to work, Varun recently delivered a hit at the box office i.e., Jugjugg Jeeyo and Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry, which will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29, 2022.