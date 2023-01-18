Before Athiya Shetty, 5 Women KL Rahul Dated In The Past

Indian
cricketers
falling
for
Bollywood's
glamorous
actresses
has
existed
for
a
long
time.
There
are
plenty
of
examples
of
the
same.
From
Sangeeta
Bijlani
and
Mohammad
Azharuddin
in
the
past
to
Virat
Kohli
and
Anushka
Sharma,
Yuvraj
Singh
and
Hazel
Keech,
Harbhajan
Singh
and
Geeta
Basra,
and
many
more.
Another
cricketer-meets-Bollywood
story
will
soon
embark
on
a
beautiful
journey.
It
is
none
other
than
KL
Rahul
and
actress
Athiya
Shetty,
who
are
set
to
wed
on
January
23.
The
batsman,
who
has
had
a
thrilling
career
in
Indian
cricket,
has
also
had
a
colourful
love
life
in
the
past.
Known
for
his
charming
personality,
the
cricketer
has
swooned
many
tinseltown
beauties
before
dating
Suniel
Shetty's
daughter
Athiya
Shetty.
KL
Rahul
was
previously
linked
to
a
few
Bollywood
actresses,
and
their
love
story
became
the
talk
of
the
town.
Let's
take
a
look
at
the
list
of
female
celebrities,
KL
Rahul
was
said
to
have
dated
before
Athiya
Shetty.
Akansha
Ranjan
Kapoor
Actress
Alia
Bhatt's
best
friend,
Akansha
Ranjan
Kapoor,
who
was
last
seen
in
Monica,
Oh
My
Darling,
opposite
Rajkumar
Rao,
was
reported
to
be
dating
KL
Rahul.
Back
in
2019,
a
report
by
Spotboye
claimed
that
both
were
spotted
praying
at
a
church
in
Mumbai.
On
the
other
hand,
Rahul
and
Akansha
were
spotted
hanging
out
and
also
appeared
on
each
other's
Instagram
feeds,
but
never
accepted
their
relationship
in
public.
Interestingly,
both
shared
the
same
frame
with
Athiya
Shetty
earlier
and
their
dating
rumours
died
as
quickly
as
they
started.
Sonam
Bajwa
KL
Rahul
was
once
linked
to
the
Punjabi
actress
Sonam
Bajwa.
The
rumours
started
when
both
stars
exchanged
flirtatious
comments
on
Instagram,
which
went
viral.
Sonam
posted
a
picture
of
herself
on
social
media,
"Watching
sunset
and
thing
about
you."
To
which
KL
Rahul
commented,
saying,
"He's
just
a
call
away
Sonam."
This
chatter
spread
like
wildfire,
and
fans
were
expecting
romance
between
them,
but
the
banter
was
just
a
healthy
flirt
between
two
adults.
Sonal
Chauhan
Jannat
actress
Sonak
Chauhan
dating
KL
Rahul
was
making
rounds
back
in
2018.
The
actress
who
is
a
cricket
fan,
when
Indian
was
touring
England
had
tweeted,
"Happy
to
see
KL
Rahul
playing.
He's
too
talented
to
ignore
for
long."
Though
cricket
may
have
been
the
common
talking
point
between
them,
the
tweet
went
viral
and
rumours
of
them
dating
made
headlines.
Later,
Sonal
denied
all
the
reports
and
said,
"No
not
at
all.
He
is
a
very
good
cricketer,
talented
and
nice
guy."
Except
for
some
flirty
Twitter
banter
back
in
2018,
the
two
don't
have
any
photos
together.
Nidhhi
Agerwal
South
actress
Nidhhi
Aagrwal,
who
debuted
in
Bollywood
with
Munna
Michael,
was
rumoured
to
be
dating
KL
Rahul
for
a
long
time.
The
duo
was
even
spotted
together
on
dinner
dates
in
plush
restaurants
in
Mumbai.
But
when
the
rumours
became
out
of
control,
KL
Rahul
himself
confirmed
that
Nidhhi
and
him
are
just
good
friends.
Speaking
to
Spotboye,
the
actress
had
said,
"Yes,
I
did
go
out
on
dinner
with
Rahul.
I
and
Rahul
go
back
a
long
way.
We
have
known
each
other
since
our
teenage
years
before
Rahul
became
a
cricketer
and
I
became
an
actress.
Though
we
did
not
go
to
the
same
college
in
Bangalore,
we
have
known
each
other
for
long."
Elixir
Nahar
Rahul's
Instagram
account
in
the
past
had
numerous
pictures
of
a
girl
named
Elixir
Nahar.
According
to
her
Instagram
bio,
she
is
an
anchor,
a
producer,
and
a
digital
host.
Their
photos,
dating
back
to
2016,
when
India
toured
the
West
Indies,
made
the
rounds
on
social
media.
However,
there
are
no
more
photos
of
her
on
Rahul's
Instagram,
and
the
rumours
have
died
after
sometime.