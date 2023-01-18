Before Athiya Shetty, 5 Women KL Rahul Dated In The Past

KL Rahul was previously linked to a few Bollywood actresses, and their love story became the talk of the town. Let's take a look at the list of female celebrities, KL Rahul was said to have dated before Athiya Shetty.

Indian cricketers falling for Bollywood's glamorous actresses has existed for a long time. There are plenty of examples of the same. From Sangeeta Bijlani and Mohammad Azharuddin in the past to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, and many more. Another cricketer-meets-Bollywood story will soon embark on a beautiful journey. It is none other than KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty, who are set to wed on January 23.

The batsman, who has had a thrilling career in Indian cricket, has also had a colourful love life in the past. Known for his charming personality, the cricketer has swooned many tinseltown beauties before dating Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty. KL Rahul was previously linked to a few Bollywood actresses, and their love story became the talk of the town. Let's take a look at the list of female celebrities, KL Rahul was said to have dated before Athiya Shetty.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Actress Alia Bhatt's best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who was last seen in Monica, Oh My Darling, opposite Rajkumar Rao, was reported to be dating KL Rahul. Back in 2019, a report by Spotboye claimed that both were spotted praying at a church in Mumbai. On the other hand, Rahul and Akansha were spotted hanging out and also appeared on each other's Instagram feeds, but never accepted their relationship in public. Interestingly, both shared the same frame with Athiya Shetty earlier and their dating rumours died as quickly as they started.

Sonam Bajwa

KL Rahul was once linked to the Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa. The rumours started when both stars exchanged flirtatious comments on Instagram, which went viral. Sonam posted a picture of herself on social media, "Watching sunset and thing about you." To which KL Rahul commented, saying, "He's just a call away Sonam." This chatter spread like wildfire, and fans were expecting romance between them, but the banter was just a healthy flirt between two adults.

Sonal Chauhan

Jannat actress Sonak Chauhan dating KL Rahul was making rounds back in 2018. The actress who is a cricket fan, when Indian was touring England had tweeted, "Happy to see KL Rahul playing. He's too talented to ignore for long." Though cricket may have been the common talking point between them, the tweet went viral and rumours of them dating made headlines. Later, Sonal denied all the reports and said, "No not at all. He is a very good cricketer, talented and nice guy." Except for some flirty Twitter banter back in 2018, the two don't have any photos together.

Nidhhi Agerwal

South actress Nidhhi Aagrwal, who debuted in Bollywood with Munna Michael, was rumoured to be dating KL Rahul for a long time. The duo was even spotted together on dinner dates in plush restaurants in Mumbai. But when the rumours became out of control, KL Rahul himself confirmed that Nidhhi and him are just good friends. Speaking to Spotboye, the actress had said, "Yes, I did go out on dinner with Rahul. I and Rahul go back a long way. We have known each other since our teenage years before Rahul became a cricketer and I became an actress. Though we did not go to the same college in Bangalore, we have known each other for long."

Elixir Nahar

Rahul's Instagram account in the past had numerous pictures of a girl named Elixir Nahar. According to her Instagram bio, she is an anchor, a producer, and a digital host. Their photos, dating back to 2016, when India toured the West Indies, made the rounds on social media. However, there are no more photos of her on Rahul's Instagram, and the rumours have died after sometime.