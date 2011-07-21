 »   »   » &lt;i&gt;Dil Diya Hai&lt;/i&gt; promo unveiled with &lt;i&gt;Golmaal&lt;/i&gt;

&lt;i&gt;Dil Diya Hai&lt;/i&gt; promo unveiled with &lt;i&gt;Golmaal&lt;/i&gt;

Posted By: Super Admin
Subscribe to Filmibeat

By: Taran Adarsh, IndiaFM
Monday, July 17, 2006
The first look -- a 5-minute promo of Aaditya Datt's second film Dil Diya Hai -- has been unveiled with the prints of Golmaal - Fun Unlimited. Starring Emraan Hashmi, Ashmit Patel and Mithun Chakraborty with new-find Geeta Basra as the leading lady, the film is produced by Bala Bhai and has music by Himesh Reshammiya.

Dil Diya Hai will be released worldwide by Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd. on August 25. Must add, the promo is truly impressive! 

Story first published: Monday, July 17, 2006, 17:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 17, 2006
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat