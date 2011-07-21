By: Taran Adarsh, IndiaFM

Monday, July 17, 2006

The first look -- a 5-minute promo of Aaditya Datt's second film Dil Diya Hai -- has been unveiled with the prints of Golmaal - Fun Unlimited. Starring Emraan Hashmi, Ashmit Patel and Mithun Chakraborty with new-find Geeta Basra as the leading lady, the film is produced by Bala Bhai and has music by Himesh Reshammiya.

Dil Diya Hai will be released worldwide by Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd. on August 25. Must add, the promo is truly impressive!

