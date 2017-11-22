 »   »   » STRAIGHT OUT OF A FAIRY TALE! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Enjoy Giant Wheel Ride; See PIC Now!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are one of the most loved mother-daughter duos of B-town and their recent picture from the birthday bash, shared by Abhishek Bachchan vouches for it!

Recently, Aishwarya-Abhishek threw a lavish bash for Aaradhya and many celebs were invited.A few hours ago, Abhishek shared an adorable picture of his wife and daughter, enjoying the giant wheel ride.

'Happiness' Abhishek captioned the picture as saying, "Happiness". If this picture of Aish & Aaradhya doesn't warm the cockles of your heart, we don't know what will! Some More Inside Pics From The B'day Bash Aaradhya looked like a princess in a pink frock paired with a silver headband while mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was pretty in a peach ensemble. Aww'dorable... Jaya Bachchan's priceless reaction caught on camera when her granddaughter Aaradhya was feeding her a piece of cake. AbRam Won Our Hearts And the cute antics of Abram, while bonding with Amitabh Bachchan, stole our hearts. 'Bunt Moms' Shilpa Shetty also uploaded a picture from the birthday bash with the caption, ""Bunt Moms" or should I say Bunt "Bombs"Even the grownups had such a great time @bachchan #aishwarya ( I have proof!)!Happy Birthday Aaradhya (sic)." SRK With The Bachchans Shahrukh Khan was also seen posing with Aaradhya and the Bachchans. How Sweet Is That! We also stumbled upon this picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, planting a kiss on Aaradhya's cheeks, while Vrinda Rai smiles for the camera. It Was A Star-studded Affair The grand birthday party for princess Aaradhya took place on Saturday at the Bachchan bungalow Prateeksha, where most of the celeb kids were in attendance.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film also casts Anil Kapoor in the lead role and is expected to hit the theatres on Eid, next year!

Deepika Wanted To Do Beyond The Clouds; Majidi REJECTED Her For This SHOCKING Reason