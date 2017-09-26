 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REJECTED This Film Of Shahrukh Khan & It Changed Rani Mukerji's Life!

Rani Mukerji has been in the industry since twenty years and within a few years of her debut, she carved a niche for herself with her impeccable acting, expressive eyes and an extravagant smile.

We all know that Rani Mukerji rose to fame when she appeared opposite Aamir Khan in Ghulam and within a couple of months, she grabbed another film, opposite Shahrukh Khan and since then, there was no looking back for her.

Interestingly, the film was initially offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but she ended up rejecting it. While talking to HT, Rani Mukerji looks back at her 20 years journey also reveals how that particular film and phase, changed her life.