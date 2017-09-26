 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REJECTED This Film Of Shahrukh Khan & It Changed Rani Mukerji's Life!

Rani Mukerji has been in the industry since twenty years and within a few years of her debut, she carved a niche for herself with her impeccable acting, expressive eyes and an extravagant smile.
We all know that Rani Mukerji rose to fame when she appeared opposite Aamir Khan in Ghulam and within a couple of months, she grabbed another film, opposite Shahrukh Khan and since then, there was no looking back for her.
Interestingly, the film was initially offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but she ended up rejecting it. While talking to HT, Rani Mukerji looks back at her 20 years journey also reveals how that particular film and phase, changed her life.
Can You Guess The Film Name?
It's none other than Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Talking about the same, Rani Mukerji says, "In the industry, you always look for that one big successful film and say, ‘from this film, that person never looked back.' But if don't look back, how will you know how has your journey been and how it is going to be ahead."
People Weren't Much Expecting From Me: Rani
"So looking back is important. KKHH was a big commercial hit and also I don't think people were expecting so much from a newcomer as compared to the lead pair (Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol), who were already established as stars."
Pic Courtesy: HT/Avinash Gowariker
"The songs from the film also took off really well. Luckily, before that, Ghulam's songs also became very popular. I remember people addressing me as ‘Khandala girl' for quite some time."
So it has been quite a journey for me - from being the Khandala girl to being called Mardaani now.
Rani On Working With All The Khans
"I didn't want to be an actor. So, for a person who didn't want to be an actor to someone who has completed 20 years or two decades, you can imagine how much I must have learnt through my journey - whether it was working with directors or teaming up with senior actors."
Here's How The Khans Inspired Rani
"I also got an opportunity to work with Shahrukh, Salman and Aamir in my first three films; and my learning started when I saw them put in the kind of hard-work they do."
Rani Was Never Bothered About BO Numbers
"It has been a huge learning experience for me because with every film, every director and every actor, there is something new that you get to learn regardless of whether the film works at the box office or not."
Is Rani Excited Or Nervous About Her Comeback?
"I am very excited that I could finish a movie with Adira by my side, which was my biggest challenge," says Rani smilingly.
Why Hichki Is A Special Film For Rani?
"It's a special film not only because it is my first film since giving birth but also because the subject of the film is really sensitive and relevant. It deals with an issue that people will get to know once we start promotions."
What Happened When Rani Faced The Camera After A Long Time?
"I am very happy to face the camera again. Though I had a gap of about two years before the pregnancy, I didn't feel that I had been away from it when I faced the camera again."
Rani Believes In Balancing Both Professional & Personal Lives
"I enjoy being an actor and relish my work. I would like to do more films for my fans and for myself. I feel, you first need to make yourself happy and then others. But now, I have my daughter, so I have to balance things out really well."