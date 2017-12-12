 »   »   » Barack Obama Once Holidayed At The Same Countryside Resort In Which Anushka & Virat Married!

Virat Kholi

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are a happily married couple now! They tied the knot in an extravagant countryside 5-star-facility in Tuscany, Italy. Also, the former US President Barack Obama holidayed at the same resort along with his wife Michelle Obama in May 2017 and seven months later Anushka and Virat officially became a couple at the same venue.

The countryside resort 'Borgo Finocchieto' is owned by John Phillips, a former US ambassador to Rome appointed by the Obama administration. The former President arrived in a military jet escorted by the Italian air force and security was beefed up all throughout the village and human movement in and around the resort was banned. Even Virat and Anushka enjoyed the same amount of security at their wedding at the Borgo Finocchieto.