INSIDE ADIRA'S B'DAY PARTY! From Katrina Kaif's 'Adorable' Date To Taimur's Cute Poses [PICS]

Rani Mukherji recently throw a fairy-themed birthday bash for her daughter Adira as she turned two.

As guess what! it was too much fun with Shahrukh Khan bringing in AbRam with him and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur bonding with Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi. Of course, the parents too had their share of fun.

Check out all the inside pictures here...

I Scream 'Ice Cream'

That's Rani Mukherji and Shilpa Shetty going bonkers over ice-cream with Arpita Khan Sharma giving them some company.

'Aww'dorable

The sight of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her baby boy Taimur snuggling up is giving us all the warm feels!

Say Cheese

The yummy mummies in a frame! Go click, click!

Taimur & Yash

Bebo and KJo's precious bundle definitely know how to steal the show.

A New Friendship Begins

Taimur is seen here enjoying with Yash and Roohi.

Magnum Opus

That's what you call a starry frame!

Kat Meets Her 'Tiger'

The stunning actress ditched her 'Tiger Zinda Hai' co-star and became his nephew Aahil's date.

Yummy Cake

Adira's book-shaped birthday cake looks delicious!

Making Memories

Everybody just seems to can't get enough of clicking pictures!

