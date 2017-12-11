 »   »   » INSIDE ADIRA'S B'DAY PARTY! From Katrina Kaif's 'Adorable' Date To Taimur's Cute Poses [PICS]

Subscribe to Filmibeat
Rani Mukherji recently throw a fairy-themed birthday bash for her daughter Adira as she turned two.
As guess what! it was too much fun with Shahrukh Khan bringing in AbRam with him and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur bonding with Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi. Of course, the parents too had their share of fun.
Check out all the inside pictures here...
I Scream 'Ice Cream'
That's Rani Mukherji and Shilpa Shetty going bonkers over ice-cream with Arpita Khan Sharma giving them some company.
'Aww'dorable
The sight of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her baby boy Taimur snuggling up is giving us all the warm feels!
Kat Meets Her 'Tiger'
The stunning actress ditched her 'Tiger Zinda Hai' co-star and became his nephew Aahil's date.
Read more about: rani mukherji, katrina kaif, taimur ali khan, kareena kapoor khan, karan johar