      Yash Raj Films Announces The Release Dates Of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, & Shamshera

      By
      |

      Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi & talented debutant Sharvari. The much-awaited, hilarious out-and-out family entertainer releases worldwide on November 19, 2021. Director: Varun V. Sharma

      YRF's big-budget Prithviraj releases worldwide on Jan 21, 2022. It stars superstar Akshay Kumar in and as king Prithviraj Chauhan. Gorgeous Manushi Chhillar debuts as Sanyogita opposite Akshay. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. Director: Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

      One of the most anticipated films, YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring superstar Ranveer Singh & Shalini Pandey releases worldwide Feb 25, 2022. A family entertainer set in Gujarat, Ranveer will be seen playing a Gujarati man, who becomes an unlikely hero. Director: Divyang Thakkar

      YRF's Shamshera starring superstar Ranbir Kapoor is an adrenaline-pumping entertainer which is set to release on March 18, 2022. Vaani Kapoor stars opposite Ranbir. Sanjay Dutt plays the merciless nemesis in this visual extravaganza. Director: Karan Malhotra.

      X