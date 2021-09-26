Yash Raj Films Announces The Release Dates Of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, & Shamshera

Bunty
Aur
Babli
2
starring
Saif
Ali
Khan,
Rani
Mukerji,
Siddhant
Chaturvedi
&
talented
debutant
Sharvari.
The
much-awaited,
hilarious
out-and-out
family
entertainer
releases
worldwide
on
November
19,
2021.
Director:
Varun
V.
Sharma
YRF's
big-budget
Prithviraj
releases
worldwide
on
Jan
21,
2022.
It
stars
superstar
Akshay
Kumar
in
and
as
king
Prithviraj
Chauhan.
Gorgeous
Manushi
Chhillar
debuts
as
Sanyogita
opposite
Akshay.
Sanjay
Dutt
and
Sonu
Sood
in
pivotal
roles.
Director:
Dr.
Chandraprakash
Dwivedi.
One
of
the
most
anticipated
films,
YRF's
Jayeshbhai
Jordaar,
starring
superstar
Ranveer
Singh
&
Shalini
Pandey
releases
worldwide
Feb
25,
2022.
A
family
entertainer
set
in
Gujarat,
Ranveer
will
be
seen
playing
a
Gujarati
man,
who
becomes
an
unlikely
hero.
Director:
Divyang
Thakkar
YRF's
Shamshera
starring
superstar
Ranbir
Kapoor
is
an
adrenaline-pumping
entertainer
which
is
set
to
release
on
March
18,
2022.
Vaani
Kapoor
stars
opposite
Ranbir.
Sanjay
Dutt
plays
the
merciless
nemesis
in
this
visual
extravaganza.
Director:
Karan
Malhotra.