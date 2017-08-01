 »   »   » STRANGE! Rishi Kapoor Didn't Watch Ranbir Kapoor's Tamasha Because He Doesn't Like Imtiaz' Films!

Ranbir Kapoor loves to experiment with his roles and that is why he did movies likes Barfi, Rockstar, Tamasha and Jagga Jasoos.

But you will be surprised to know that his father Rishi Kapoor did not watch Tamasha because he does not like Imtiaz Ali's films.

Ranbir Revealed... Ranbir Kapoor revealed to Bollywood Hungama, that his father Rishi Kapoor hasn't watched Tamasha. Why He Didn't Watch Tamasha? The reason being, his father doesn't approve of Imtiaz's sort of films which he considers to be esoteric or niche in its approach. When Rockstar Ended, Rishi Called Ranbir Ranbir also said that his father had called him to ask if ‘Nargis (leadng lady of the film) indeed woke up from the coma or was it her spirit that had come to haunt Jordan (Ranbir Kapoor) in the climax.' Recently Rishi Bashed Jagga Jasoos Director Too Rishi Kapoor lashed out at the Jagga Jasoos director, calling him irresponsible when Jagga Jasoos failed to make any mark at the box office. On The Work Front On the films' front, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the shooting of Sanjay Dutt biopic.

