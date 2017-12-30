 »   »   » SMOKING HOT! Jacqueline Fernandez In A Yellow Monokini Is Giving Us Plenty Of Vacay Goals

It's been a fruitful year for Jacqueline Fernandez! Her last outing Judwaa 2 was termed a blockbuster and she has ticked all the to be in the top contenders, from delivering chartbusters with every film she is a part of to getting audiences to theatres with her immense popularity and hotness quotient.

The leggy lass is now off to Bali, Sri Lanka to wind off with her near and dear ones and ring in the New Year 2018. And guess what, her Instagram pictures will definitely make you go green with envy with all the fun she's having...

In a fluorescent yellow monokini, Jacqueline is definitely raising the temperature on the beach soaring high.

The Sri Lankan beauty is seen flaunting her hot bod and yes, she's definitely making us want to hit the gym ASAP!

She's also giving us plenty of fitness goals by doing a headstand on the sand. Wanna try it?

We are falling in love with Jacky even more!

After all that workout, here's some treat for the hungry tummy.

Going all these pictures, one can see that Jacqueline is definitely having a time of her life with her buddies.

Also, check out this video of Jacqueline trying her hand at surfing-

A bit wobbly and fell on my face a few times but catching a wave was so worth it! 🧜🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 28, 2017 at 7:41am PST

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Race 3 and has also signed the Indian adaptation of the popular novel 'The Girl On The Train'.

