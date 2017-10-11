 »   »   » SHE'S A PRINCESS! Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber Celebrate Daughter Nisha Kaur Weber's Birthday

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's baby girl Nisha Kaur Weber shares her birthday with the megastar of Bollywood- Amitabh Bachchan.
The tiny tot who is currently vacationing with her parents in Arizona, turns two today. We stumbled upon a lovely picture of the cutiepie doing the rounds on the internet. Check it out here...
Princess Diaries
The toddler looks like a princess in a cute blue dress with a crown placed on her head. On the other hand, mommy Sunny is seen sporting a huge grin.
'Nisha Is The Best Gift I Could Ask For'
In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sunny was quoted as saying, "Nisha is the best gift I could ask for. She is so beautiful and amazing! From being in a foster home to coming home with us, she has been adjusting to her new life, it's so amazing. It is just that God brings people in your life, when it is the right time."
Sunny Wants Nisha To Lead A Normal Life
In the same interview, she had mentioned, "We make it a point that we go out and do activities with her. Normally, what a two-year-old kid would have learned by now, she is just getting to know. She is not missing anything and getting a lot of attention. I think it's the job of the parents to make sure that the child stays busy."
Every Day Is Magical
Sunny had earlier told a daily, "I look forward to see her when she wakes up in the morning and be the last person to see her when she goes to bed. I love feeding and playing with her. I spend so much time on the floor these days. My floor is pristine because she runs around and plays. My life has changed only for the better."
Coming back to Nisha, Sunny and Daniel adopted her in July this year from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra.