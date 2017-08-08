 »   »   » Urvashi Rautela To Star In Hate Story 4 But Has 'Conditions'! Read Details

The Hate Story franchise is one of a kind in Bollywood as the erotic thriller has managed to stay in the game despite other franchises biting the dust. The sizzling Urvashi Rautela has been roped in to star in the upcoming film Hate Story 4, but the actress revealed that the film-makers have put a condition which is to not reveal any details about the film or her character. She said to DNA,

"I have indeed signed on the dotted line for two promising films but I am under contract not to reveal the details."

Urvashi Rautela Urvashi Rautela is all set to be seen in the upcoming erotic thriller Hate Story 4. Starcast The previous instalment Hate Story 3 starred Karan Singh Grover, Sharman Joshi, Zareen Khan and Daisy Shah. Hate Story 3 Hate Story 3 ended up being a success at the box office. Budget Vs Returns Hate Story 3 was made with a budget of 20 crores and it raked in 55 crores into its kitty. Franchise Hate Story franchise has stood tall against all odds and has been successful. Under Contract Urvashi revealed that she's under contract to not reveal any details about the upcoming movie. In The Making Hate Story 4 will soon go on floors by the end of 2017. Kaabil Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the film Kaabil in the song Saara Zamaana. Stars Kaabil starred Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Great Grand Masti In 2016, she starred in the full fledged movie Great Grand Masti.

