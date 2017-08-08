 »   »   » Urvashi Rautela To Star In Hate Story 4 But Has 'Conditions'! Read Details

The Hate Story franchise is one of a kind in Bollywood as the erotic thriller has managed to stay in the game despite other franchises biting the dust. The sizzling Urvashi Rautela has been roped in to star in the upcoming film Hate Story 4, but the actress revealed that the film-makers have put a condition which is to not reveal any details about the film or her character. She said to DNA,
"I have indeed signed on the dotted line for two promising films but I am under contract not to reveal the details."
Starcast
The previous instalment Hate Story 3 starred Karan Singh Grover, Sharman Joshi, Zareen Khan and Daisy Shah.
Budget Vs Returns
Hate Story 3 was made with a budget of 20 crores and it raked in 55 crores into its kitty.
Under Contract
Urvashi revealed that she's under contract to not reveal any details about the upcoming movie.