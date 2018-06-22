 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Refuses To Dance On 'Raunchy' Item Numbers Like Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Aishwarya Doesn't Want 'Raunchy' Lyrics

"The earlier song had raunchy lyrics. Aishwarya didn't appreciate that and asked the Director and the producer to replace the song. The song was on the lines of ‘Fevicol Se' and Aishwarya was uncomfortable to dance on it."

Aish Wants 'Decent' Lyrics

"The makers of the movie, immediately obliged and a new song was taken in the film. The new song's lyrics are some what like - Halka Halka Sa Khumar Hai," reports a source.

Aishwarya Was Unhappy

Adds the source, "The choreographer and the director aren't on the same page and the two days shoot of the song didn't come out well. Aishwarya too wasn't happy with it and finally expressed her displeasure on it."

But Now, Everything Has Been Sorted!

"With the leading lady being upset, the makers weren't left with much of a choice. They have now decided to do some rehearsals and then shoot for it again in a day or two."

Aishwarya On Her Role

Talking about her role in Fanne Khan, recently Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said to a leading daily, "I am a chapter in the film, not the fulcrum.

There are other talents in the story and you will see why I chose to do the film once it releases. I am working with Anil for the third time and though I want to call him Anilji, he insists I call him Anil. He is such a dedicated and ever-charged artiste."