 »   »   » HEART-WARMING! Here's How A Fan Made Shraddha Kapoor's Day

Shraddha Kapoor has kickstarted 2018 with a film announcement, and a lot is coming her way from her fans. A testimony of the fan frenzy for the chirpy actress was witnessed recently when a fan presented her with a handmade scrapbook.

Shraddha had a firsthand experience of the love her fans shower on her when she was greeted by a fangirl while the actress visited her gym.



She was left pleasantly surprised as the fan gifted her with a handmade scrapbook which had intriguing detailings and pictures of the actress. Shraddha not only acknowledged the fan but also made sure that she is going through all the pages of the slambook.



The fan was extremely happy after meeting Shraddha as she shares, "Best thing happened to me in 2018, Thank you so much, 2018".



Shraddha was delighted by the love and took to social media to express her gratitude.



On the work front, she recently signed a horror-comedy 'Stree' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The pair will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in this film based on an urban legend.



A source was earlier quoted as saying, "Stree is based on a ridiculously true phenomenon and will see Shraddha and Raj playing characters, unlike the ones they have done before. The makers wanted to keep the surprise element intact."



The film will be shot in Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh. Shraddha will also be seen in Prabhas starrer Saaho and Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu.