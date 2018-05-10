 »   »   » BREAKING! Neha Dhupia Gets MARRIED To Salman's Co-star Angad Bedi In A Secret Ceremony [PICTURES]

Related Articles
Surprised? So are we! While fans are still drooling over the wedding pictures of Sonam Kapoor again and again, actress Neha Dhupia drops a bomb through her Instagram page. The actress secretly tied knot with her best friend actor Angad Bedi, who was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai and we can't contain our excitement!
Like us, Ayushmann Khurrana was surprised seeing their picture and commented on Neha Dhupia's post, "Whattttt!? Two best people!!!! Congrats! Bhaag ke shaadi kar li shayad isliye humein bulaaya bhi nahi."
They Look So Beautiful!
A few minutes ago, Neha shared this picture on her Instagram page and wrote, "Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi ❤"
Awww!
Where as Angad Bedi shared this picture and captioned it as saying, "Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!!! @nehadhupia."
Anand Karaj
The wedding took place in Delhi and going by their pictures, it looks like a Sikh wedding, ‘Anand Karaj'.
Congratulations!
We wish the couple a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.
Angad Bedi's Films
Angad Bedi was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai and he worked in films like Dear Zindagi, Pink, Rangeelay and FALTU.
