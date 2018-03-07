 »   »   » Raveena Tandon Gives Beauty Tips Inside Lingaraj Temple; Lands In Major Trouble!

She Had Visited The Temple On Sunday

"The temple administration has filed a complaint against Raveena Tandon at Lingaraj Police Station for shooting an advertisement film in the no camera zone," said Rajiv Lochan Parida, the management-in-charge of the temple administration.

'Clear Case Of Violation Of The Security Norms'

Admitting that such an FIR has been lodged, Bhubaneswar DCP Satybrat Bhoi said the police are examining the allegations. Only servitors are allowed to carry mobile phones inside the temple, Parida said adding it is a clear case of violation of the security norms.

Raveena Hurts Devotees' Sentiments

The incident has also hurt sentiments of the devotees, he said.The Archaeological Survey of India has also launched an investigation into the matter.

Here's What Raveena Has To Say..

On the other side, when Raveena was asked about the same, she told TOI, "I had absolutely no idea about the people who were filming me. Everyone around me was carrying cell phones and many clicked selfies with me.

One of them asked me about my fitness regime and sought some beauty tips. He filmed me while I was replying to his questions."

Raveena: Police Didn't Frisk Me

"I now wonder why the local authorities who were aware of the temple restrictions did not stop the people who were carrying cell phones. The police did not even frisk me or look at my handbag while I was entering the temple," she said.

She Further Added..

The Mohra actress further added that she had full respect for the rules of all temples. "I have visited several shrines and have never tried to flout any of their rules."