 »   »   » Raveena Tandon Gives Beauty Tips Inside Lingaraj Temple; Lands In Major Trouble!

The authorities of Sri Lingaraj Temple has lodged an FIR against Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon for allegedly shooting an advertisement in the 'No Camera Zone' inside the premises of the 11th century and ASI protected lord Shiva shrine.
The incident come to the fore after a video surfaced in social media featuring Tandon offering beauty tips inside the temple premises and it is recorded by a person with a mobile phone.
She Had Visited The Temple On Sunday
"The temple administration has filed a complaint against Raveena Tandon at Lingaraj Police Station for shooting an advertisement film in the no camera zone," said Rajiv Lochan Parida, the management-in-charge of the temple administration.
'Clear Case Of Violation Of The Security Norms'
Admitting that such an FIR has been lodged, Bhubaneswar DCP Satybrat Bhoi said the police are examining the allegations. Only servitors are allowed to carry mobile phones inside the temple, Parida said adding it is a clear case of violation of the security norms.
Raveena Hurts Devotees' Sentiments
The incident has also hurt sentiments of the devotees, he said.The Archaeological Survey of India has also launched an investigation into the matter.
Here's What Raveena Has To Say..
On the other side, when Raveena was asked about the same, she told TOI, "I had absolutely no idea about the people who were filming me. Everyone around me was carrying cell phones and many clicked selfies with me.
One of them asked me about my fitness regime and sought some beauty tips. He filmed me while I was replying to his questions."
Raveena: Police Didn't Frisk Me
"I now wonder why the local authorities who were aware of the temple restrictions did not stop the people who were carrying cell phones. The police did not even frisk me or look at my handbag while I was entering the temple," she said.
She Further Added..
The Mohra actress further added that she had full respect for the rules of all temples. "I have visited several shrines and have never tried to flout any of their rules."
On the work front, she was last seen in Shab alongside Arpita Chatterjee, Ashish Bisht, Simon Frenay, Gaurav Nanda and Areesz Ganddi. The film was directed by Onir. However, the film didn't please movie critics much and also tanked at the box-office.
Inputs From PTI