 »   »   »  Revealed: Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera To Release On This Date

Ranbir Kapoor-Vaani Kapoor-starrer Shamshera will hit the screens on July 31, 2020. The action entertainer will be directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films. Shamshera, also starring Sanjay Dutt as antagonist, is set to go on the floors by the end of this year, according to the production house.

The project marks Ranbir's return to YRF after a gap of nine years. His last project with the banner was "Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year". This will be Vaani's third film with the production house, after her debut "Shuddh Desi Romance" (2013) and "Befikre" (2016). The shooting of the film will wrap by mid 2019.



Ranbir believes Shamshera is quite a departure for him. "Shamshera is not a story of a 'daaku', but a filmbased in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then," Ranbir told PTI.



"It is a departure from the kind of films I have done, it is not the coming-of-age lover boy roles which I have done often. 'Shamshera' is in the aspirational space, the space of true, badass commercial cinema."



Ranbir also said that the film will have an element of romance as well because Hindi movies are incomplete with a love story, says the actor. "A true blue Hindi film has everything- comedy, action, romance drama. And all these films I am doing are all in that direction, we are trying to have all these factors in it."