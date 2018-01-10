 »   »   » Karisma Kapoor's Ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor & His Wife Priya Sachdev Share New Pictures! View Here

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor and his wife Priya Sachdev are enjoying their newly married life and Priya shared a few pictures with him on her Instagram handle. Priya Sachdev, who was previously married to hotelier Vikram Charwal, gave love another chance and is now happy married to her present husband, Sunjay.

Sunjay Kapoor and Priya Sachdev tied the knot in a private ceremony in April 2017 and they're living happily ever after since then. She even captioned one of her Instagram picture as, "King & Queen." Check out the pictures below...