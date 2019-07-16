Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Goes UNRECOGNIZABLE In New York? Roams Around With Aaradhya & Abhishek [PICS]

Someone bumped into them at NY. They're just like any normal family.😍☺️ pic.twitter.com/g0VqtwgCle — abarb (@juzzme25) July 15, 2019

The Bachchans Go Unrecognizable

Seen in the video is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan crossing the road at Times Square, while holding Aaradhya's hands. One can see how freely the Bachchans are roaming around without feeling pestered.

Awww!

Aaradhya Bachchan dons a blingy jacket as she spends some quality time with her parents in New York city. The Bachchan trio is seen posing for a picture with a fan here.

They Look So Good!

Abhishek and Aishwarya look happily good together in this snap from New York.

Sun-kissed

Aishwarya and Abhishek are all sun-kissed in this picture and we're totally rooting for their uber cool avatars.

On the work front, Abhishek will be seen collaborating with Anurag Basu, while Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's next.