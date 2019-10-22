    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Ayushmann Khurrana Joins Hands With UNICEF To Raise His Voice Against Child S*xual Abuse

      Ayushmann Khurrana has joined hands with the UNICEF to build awareness and raise his voice against sexual abuse of children. The actor wants to help the government by using his voice to reach out to people and eradicate such crimes. To do so, he has joined an initiative called POSCO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, by the Ministry of Women & Child Development, Government of India, working in tandem with the UNICEF.

      Ayushmann Joins Hands With UNICEF To Fight Child Abuse

      According to Hindustan Times, Ayushmann talked about why he felt the need to be part of the initiative. "As a socially-conscious citizen, I want to spread the word on matters that need urgent attention. POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act is a hugely important step taken by the ministry to make people aware of the protection and legal support that the act offers against child sexual abuse," he said

      He added, "Crimes against children are the most heinous. I applaud the government and UNICEF's stand on protecting the future generations of our country."

      Hindustan Times quoted a Hindi film industry insider as saying, "Ayushmann has shot a video on the topic, requesting people to be more vigilant about such cruel offences happening around us and immediately raise voice against such disgraceful crime by reporting it to the concerned authorities."

      Many Bollywood stars use the stardom and influence they have achieved to highlight social issues, and bring about changes in society.

      In 'Article 15', Ayushmann played the role of an upper caste cop, who investigates a case of three missing girls from a lower caste community. The movie, and Ayushmann's performance was lauded by critics. Next on the work front for him is Bala, Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 1:32 [IST]
