Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Raj Kundra Pens A Heartwarming Wish; Calls Her A Blessing!

The gorgeous Shilpa Shetty turns a year older today. One of the most popular actresses in Bollywood, she has been a part of memorable films and songs that make you want to hit the dance floor even today. Her social media page is full of fitness goals and we absolutely love diggin' into it.

As Shilpa celebrates her 44th birthday today, fans have been showering her with love and birthday wishes on Instagram.

Her hubby Raj Kundra too took to his Instagram page to share a heart-felt post for his wife dearest. He posted a picture where he and Shilpa are twinning in blue and holding hands.

He captioned it as, "When I look back at our journey I just thank god for putting his favourite angel in my life. You are a blessing and I cant express how much I love you @theshilpashetty wishing you a very happy happy birthday. May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling! You have proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle age is just a number!! Thank you for inspiring us all #Love #girlfriend #birthday #family #happiness #timeless #beauty."

Aww, now that's cute, isn't it?

Soon, Shilpa too responded to Raj's post and wrote, "Aww... thank you, my jaan. Love you."

On the work front, the actress is currently judging the dance-based reality show 'Super Dancer 3' on television.

