    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Malaika Arora Quotes The Joker On Arjun Kapoor’s Photo , Arjun’s Reply Is Hilarious As Always!

      By
      |

      Bollywood lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor rarely indulge in PDA, but when they do, it is full of cheekiness and tease. Recently, Arjun posted a photo of himself giving a serious-looking pose to the camera. Malaika pulled his leg, commenting on how serious he looks. Arjun, who is known for being the master-troller in Bollywood, gave a hilarious reply to Malaika. Check it out.

      Malaika Quotes The Joker On Arjun’s Pic, His Reply Is Epic!

      Arjun shared a photo of himself getting a bow-tied tied. He looks unusually serious in the picture, which made Malaika comment, "Why so serious?" Arjun replied, "Was wondering how it's such a complex process getting the Bow Tie right." As we know from the caption, Arjun was getting ready to host Indian Sports Honours 2019.

      View this post on Instagram

      Enjoyed every minute of hosting the @indiansportshonours w/ @mirzasaniar! Hope you guys enjoy the show tonight... #ISH2019 #bluerising

      A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

      Malaika and Arjun had not publicly admitted that they were in a relationship for a long time, although it was like an open secret. The two were constantly spotted going on dates, making public appearances, and going on vacations to Switzerland, Maldives, and the US. It was very recently, and gradually, that they became open about their relationship.

      It started with making their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's birthday. During an interview with Filmfare, Arjun explained why they decided to make their relationship public. Feeling that the media gave them enough space, treated them with dignity and respect, Arjun and Malaika felt comfortable making this decision.

      However, marriage is not yet on the cards for the couple, as they have repeatedly said.

      MOST READ: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Chills On Her Terrace, Enjoys The Breeze

      More MALAIKA ARORA News

      Read more about: Malaika Arora arjun kapoor
      Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 20:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 5, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue