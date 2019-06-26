Why Ranveer Singh STOPPED Hugging Pankaj Tripathi On The Sets Of 83; Reason Is Quite Serious

Pankaj Tripathi is currently in London for the shoot of his upcoming film, 83, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film is a biopic on Kapil Dev and we hear that Pankaj Tripathi met with an accident and unfortunately, injured his ribs while riding a bike.

Speaking of the same, Pankaj Tripathi told Mid-day, "I am taking precautions by not lifting weights, no sudden and harsh movements to avoid stress on ribs, I am taking all the precautionary measurements so that there is no pressure on my ribs. Even while shooting, the crew is taking care not to give me scenes or shots that require physical stress."

"Ranveer being so close, friendly and electrifying, is also taking care of my health and greets me from a distance. On the set, there is a physiotherapist who is helping me out with my injury."

Pankaj Tripathi also revealed that owing to his injury, Ranveer Singh and other co-stars have also stopped hugging him on sets. "Ranveer and the cast have stopped hugging me, fearing they will hurt will hurt me," said Pankaj Tripathi.

For the unversed, Pankaj will play the role of former team India manager PR Man Singh. Pankaj had earlier said that he was sold by the script of the film and had also said that its reading session was an emotional journey for him.

"It was an emotional ride for me while going through the script. At some of the places I was in tears. I am really inspired with the whole journey of Kapil Dev. From when I heard the script, I was certain that I wanted to be a part of this film."

The much-awaited film will release on April 10, 2020. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83, is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Khan, and presented by Reliance Entertainment.