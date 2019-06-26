English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Why Ranveer Singh STOPPED Hugging Pankaj Tripathi On The Sets Of 83; Reason Is Quite Serious

    By
    |

    Pankaj Tripathi is currently in London for the shoot of his upcoming film, 83, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film is a biopic on Kapil Dev and we hear that Pankaj Tripathi met with an accident and unfortunately, injured his ribs while riding a bike.

    Speaking of the same, Pankaj Tripathi told Mid-day, "I am taking precautions by not lifting weights, no sudden and harsh movements to avoid stress on ribs, I am taking all the precautionary measurements so that there is no pressure on my ribs. Even while shooting, the crew is taking care not to give me scenes or shots that require physical stress."

    ranveer-singh-stops-hugging-pankaj-tripathi-on-the-sets-of-83

    "Ranveer being so close, friendly and electrifying, is also taking care of my health and greets me from a distance. On the set, there is a physiotherapist who is helping me out with my injury."

    Pankaj Tripathi also revealed that owing to his injury, Ranveer Singh and other co-stars have also stopped hugging him on sets. "Ranveer and the cast have stopped hugging me, fearing they will hurt will hurt me," said Pankaj Tripathi.

    Article 15 First Movie Review Out!

    For the unversed, Pankaj will play the role of former team India manager PR Man Singh. Pankaj had earlier said that he was sold by the script of the film and had also said that its reading session was an emotional journey for him.

    "It was an emotional ride for me while going through the script. At some of the places I was in tears. I am really inspired with the whole journey of Kapil Dev. From when I heard the script, I was certain that I wanted to be a part of this film."

    The much-awaited film will release on April 10, 2020. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83, is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Khan, and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

    More PANKAJ TRIPATHI News

    Read more about: pankaj tripathi ranveer singh
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue