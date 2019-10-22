    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Suhana Khan's New 'Cowboy' Picture Cannot Be Missed

      Shah Rukh Khan's little girl Suhana Khan has been enjoying all the attention on social media even before making an entry in the entertainment industry. She even has a very strong fan base, who always make sure to share adorable clicks of the star kid. She has several fan pages and they leave no stone unturned in making her get maximum attention.

      Recently, Suhana shared a picture and a video of herself on Instagram, and as usual, the posts are going viral on all social media platforms. In the new photo, Suhana can be seen flaunting a cowboy hat and enjoying the sun. Her casual look with a cool tee and minimalistic make-up is something that should not be missed.

      In the short video clip, she can be seen having a fun time with her friends. The star kid can be seen grooving to music along with a friend.

      Love is... ? #Suhanakhan

      Recently, it was revealed that Suhana has taken up an acting course at New York University's film school. Her mother Gauri Khan took to social media and shared a video of Suhana walking up the stairs of the school. However, the video was deleted within a few hours after it went online.

      Suhana, who completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England earlier this year, took up the acting course. During her graduation, Shah Rukh and Gauri were standing proudly by her side and shared photos from the event too.

      When Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his daughter's career earlier this year, he said that he did not want her to learn acting from him. He said, "Suhana wants to be an actress and she says that she doesn't want to learn it from me. Which is an amazing thought to have. Because it means that she wants to do the same thing as me but with an independent and a unique voice."

