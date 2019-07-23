English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sushmita Sen's Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Kisses Her; Tells Her, 'I Love Your Dimples'

    By
    |

    Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl never fail to drop major couple goals with their cute PDA. It seems the lovebirds who are currently vacationing in Armenia just can't get enough of each other and a recent picture shared by Rohman says it all.

    In the picture, Rohman is seen planting a kiss on Sushmita's cheeks while she is all smiles for the camera. Check out the love-soaked picture featuring the duo here.

    Love Is In The Air

    On Monday night, Rohman shared this picture from the vacation and captioned it, "I just love her dimples. My munchkin. Sushmita, I LOVE YOU. #love #life #happiness #smile #mine." (sic) Aww, that's so cute of him.

    Sushmita Sen Drops An Adorable Comment

    Beneath the picture shared by Rohman, the actress wrote, "All yours. Dimples and all. I love this picture!!!! Mmmuuuaah jaan meri." She too shared the same picture and wrote, "Here's another beautiful reason to smile more often'. I love you." (sic)

    Sushmita & Rohman Have Been Dating For A While

    Meanwhile, recently, rumours surfaced that the couple has called it quits after Rohman's cryptic posts in his Instagram stories hinted so. However, Rohman and Sushmita slammed all these reports by posing together for a gym selfie.

    The Couple's Love Story Began With An Instagram DM

    On Rajeev Masand's chat show, Sushmita spilled the beans about how she met Rohman and said, "It's a very very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn't check direct messages because I wasn't sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was."

    She revealed, "Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like 'Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone." However, she texted him a 'thank you' message back. However, fate had some other things in store for them and the couple is now in a relationship.

    Sushmita Sen Shares An Achievement With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra

    More SUSHMITA SEN News

    Read more about: sushmita sen rohman shawl
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue