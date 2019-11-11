Sushmita Sen Moved To Tears After Daughter Alisah Writes An Essay On Adoption! Watch Video

From winning the title of Miss Universe at the age of 18 to being a mother at 25, after adopting her daughter Renee, Sushmita Sen shattered all stereotypes and is a perfect example of a strong woman. She adopted one more girl and named her Alisah who turned 10 this year.

The actress often shares lovely pictures and videos of the trio on her Instagram feed and they are always an absolute delight. Recently, Sushmita Sen had a proud mommy moment when her youngest daughter Alisah penned an essay on adoption.

Alisah's essay left Sushmita in tears and the actress shared a video of her daughter reciting the essay. She captioned it as, "You gave life in such a way, that you saved one" #alisahsen ❤️ #10yrsold #essay #adoption ❤️She had me in tears!!! This magnitude of love, acceptance, security, purity & honesty...the divinity in her convictions...uffff! Just listening to her opens the heart!!! #sharing #truth #kindness #bornfromtheheart I love you guys!!!" (sic)

In an earlier interview with Rajeev Masand on Women We Love, Sushmita revealed how her daughter Renee reacted when she learnt that she was adopted. The actress said, "We played opposites, tall short, and all that. I then said adopted and biological. So Renee said 'I'm adopted?' I said yes, biological is boring. You are special, you're born from the heart. And then she would tell everyone else, 'You're biological? You're boring'. I'm so glad that it worked both times like magic."

In the same interview, the actress also revealed that she wanted the girls to find out about their real parents once they turn 18. So when Renee was 16, Sushmita gave her an envelope containing the details of her real parents.

she explained to her that she could go to court and look at the names of her biological names in an envelope.

Speaking about it, she told Rajeev Masand, "I told her that I don't know if they have names of biological parents in there, but that information is rightfully hers. I didn't want to give her the wrong information and break her heart. She asked me, 'Why do you want me to go and find out?' I said, 'I'm not saying go find out, I'm saying you have a right to know. She gave it a moment's pause and said, 'No, I don't want to find out.'

