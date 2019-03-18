Tamannaah On Her Working Experience With Sajid Khan: He Never Treated Me In Any Bad Way

Tamannaah Says Sajid Khan Did Not Behave Inappropriately With Her During The Films's Shoot

Tamannaah told Deccan Chronicle, "For me, it has always been about the script and what's the kind of film that I am working on. When I worked with Sajid, unfortunately, none of our films did well. He never treated me in any bad way and I was completely comfortable working with him."

Vidya Balan Vowed Never To Work With Sajid

On a chat show when Vidya was asked to name a director with whom she would never work again, the actress replied, 'Sajid Khan' adding, "I think he doesn't get women,"

Tamannaah Reacts To Vidya's Comment

"Everyone has a different experience and everybody is entitled to their own opinion and experience. If Vidya has had a bad experience, it's normal for her to react like that."

Tamannaah On The #MeToo Movement

The actress said that no one can be forced to do something against their will in the film industry or worldwide. She further added she does not understand when people complain that they have been forced to do something, as mature individuals 'can make a choice.'

This Is What Bipasha Basu Had Said About Sajid Khan

The actress who worked with him in Humshakals was quoted as saying, " I am glad that women are speaking up about the atrocities of these men with power and clout... But nothing of that sort happened with me... It was just his general attitude towards women that would disturb me on set- he cracked lewd jokes openly and was pretty rude to all girls."