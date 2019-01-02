English
 »   »   »  Varun Dhawan Snapped With Girlfriend At Airport; Kangana Ranaut’s Boss Airport Look: See Picture!

Varun Dhawan Snapped With Girlfriend At Airport; Kangana Ranaut’s Boss Airport Look: See Picture!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bollywood celebs' airports keep us fascinated and we just don't seem to get enough of them. This evening, Kangana Ranaut looked like a boss woman in her airport look. Kangana keeps delighting her fans with her fab airport looks and today's is one that is very cool. We also spotted Varun Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal at the airport. Check out their pictures at the airport!

    Varun Dhawan And His Childhood Sweetheart

    Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal were snapped at the airport today. The lovebirds were all smiles at the airport. Varun looked handsome in a black zip-up hoodie and white pants, whereas Natasha was wearing a plaid crop top and black palazzos. Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts and have been dating for over a decade now. A few months ago, Varun confirmed that he does have marriage plans in his mind although he doesn't know when.

    Varun And Natasha Have Been Dating For Over Ten Years

    "I have someone, who isn't with me just because I'm an actor. It's amazing to have someone like that in your life. We bond over each other and that's the main thing. We've known each other for too long, so the connection is deep. It's like family. It's always been so," Varun had once said about Natasha. On the work front, Varun is working on Karan Johar's next big production, Kalank.

    Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A Boss Woman

    Kangana Ranaut always looks spot on when she is at the airport and jetting off or landing from somewhere. This evening, Kangana was rocking a pin-striped black pantsuit with a white cami. She finished up her look with a pair off sunglasses with just upped the oomph factor. Kangana's fashion choices are always interesting.

    Kangana Is All Set For The Release Of Manikarnika

    On the work front, Kangana is all set for the release of her movie, Manikarnika. The movie is about based on the life of warrior queen Jhansi of Rani. Kangana will be seen playing the titular role in it. Excited about the movie being presented to audiences, "We are really looking forward to showing the essence of Manikarnika's life through glimpses of the film, and eventually the story of the film which is our hero." Kangana also stepped into the shoes of a director for this movie, and seemed to really love this part of film-making. Manikarnika will have a Republic Day release on January 25, 2019.

    MOST READ: Kader Khan Was Lonely; Nobody Was Concerned About Him: Shakti Kapoor

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 21:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue