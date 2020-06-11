Abhishek Bachchan Says He And Goldie Behl Were Thrown Off The Sets Of Their Fathers’ Film Pukar

Abhishek Bachchan is marking twenty years of being an actor in the most special way. He is taking his fans on a journey of these twenty years through videos that he is posting on social media.

In the very first post, Abhishek remembered making his debut with Refugee in 2000, starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who believed in him, and for making his lifelong dream come true.

In his second post, Abhishek recalled the time he and filmmaker Goldie Behl were kicked off the sets of their fathers' film Pukar, starring Amitabh Bachchan and directed by Ramesh Behl. Abhishek and Goldie were just kids at the time, but they went on to collaborate 19 years later, when they made Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai.

Abhishek wrote on his Instagram handle, "The year- 2001 #BasItnaSaKhwaabHai."

He continued, "Two childhood best friends who wanted to make a movie together ever since they were thrown off the set of their fathers film for breaking the props because as a 5 yr old and 6 yr old we got excited seeing fake swords on set. The movie was #Pukar and @goldiebehl's father ( the great Ramesh Behl) was the Director and my dad the lead. During the climax shoot in Goa we chanced upon the fake swords and started playing with them and then eventually breaking them. We were promptly sent back to the crew hotel. 19 yrs later we made our first film together."

Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai, which released in 2001, happened to be Abhishek's fourth film. It also starred Rani Mukerji, Sushmita Sen and Jackie Shroff, and was directed by Goldie.

