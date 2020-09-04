After Farah Khan Ali, Kubbra Sait Blocked By Kangana Ranaut, Says We Are Katti

Kubbra Also Called Out Kangana For 'Open To Constructive Criticism' Tweet

Kangana recently had tweeted that she is open to "constructive criticism", responding on the same line, Kubbra Sait shared another tweet and wrote, "She reminds me of a person who said something on similar lines. The person also spoke about criticism and humour in the same breath. Alas!"

Kubbra Had Also Shown Support For Hashtag #SuspendTeamKangana

Last month, hashtag #SuspendTeamKangana had been trending when Kubbra had said, "Yah! I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if @TwitterIndia sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity. But now, enough no? #SuspendTeamKangana". After being called out for "campaigning against (Kangana's) freedom of speech" Kubbra had tweeted, "Be kind. Be responsible."

Kubbra Sait Will Be Seen In Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Kubbra Sait reportedly also had spoken in support of Twitter suspending Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel's account, for communally-divisive tweets.

On the work front, Kubbra was last seen in Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. She was also seen in the web series Voot Select Original Illegal, earlier in 2020. Sait's next film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is set to release on Netflix soon.