Adarsh Gourav, Huma Qureshi, Harish Patel & More Indian Actors Who Took On Hollywood In 2021

Indian actors have been taking on the world with one film or show at a time. While 2021 saw a huge progress in Indian representation on the big and small screen in western entertainment. From blockbuster franchises such as the MCU, The Matrix and new names like The White Tiger and Foundation, actors of direct Indian origin also got a chance to showcase their talent and make the country proud.

Priyanka Chopra - The Matrix Resurrections

Priyanka Chopra has been making the country proud over the years with several noteworthy performances in Hollywood. However, in 2021 she shocked everyone by announcing her casting in the iconic franchise The Matrix Resurrection. The actress was seen playing an iconic role of the Sati who takes on the role of The Oracle. While she plays a pivotal role in the film, the actress had to defend her role after some criticised her for the length of the screen time. Defending her role, PeeCee said, "Even when I picked my movies in Bollywood, I have always picked roles according to characters and they are not necessarily always the lead."

Meanwhile, the film also starred another Indian actor Purab Kohli as a game developer. He previously had also worked with director Lana Wachowski earlier in Sense8.

Harish Patel - The Eternals

One of the biggest releases in 2021 was Marvel's The Eternals introducing a group of celestial superheroes. The film along with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden also starred Indian actor Harish Patel. His mere presence in the trailer created a stir among desi fans. Harish played Karun, assistant to Kingo, played by Kumail Nanjiani. He maintained a strong presence among the big stars of the film though he could not get into any superhuman action sequences.

Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger

The Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao starrer is more known for the leading actor Adarsh Gourav. The White Tiger directed by Ramin Bahrani also earned Adarsh a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role. His performance as the low cast driver in the film garnered him much name and fame leading to further international projects with the likes of actors like Meryl Streep.

Kubbra Sait - Foundation

Apple TV's Foundation led by some of the big names like Lee Pace and Jared Harris, also had Kubbra Sait leading the fight. While Indians often are referred to 'blink and you miss it' roles Kubbra stole the show with her performances as Phara, the season's main antagonist. Talking about the show Kubbra told Screen Rant, "Everybody works for that one moment which is their breakthrough, and I don't think I could have been luckier than to be working on probably one of the biggest shows made in the history of world television."

Huma Qureshi - Army of the Dead

Huma Qureshi was seen in the Zack Snyder zombie heist film, fighting along side stars like Dave Bautista, Elia Purnell, and Matthias Schweighöfer. Huma who played Geeta, was seen in a supporting role pivotal to the film's plot. Meanwhile, director Zack Snyder was all praises for Huma, he said, "We talked about who we could get, and the casting director brought her up. I watched some of her material, and I was like, 'this actress is amazing'."